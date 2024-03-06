Old North State Trust LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $39.37 on Wednesday, hitting $1,382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,556. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,015.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $640.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

