Old North State Trust LLC Buys 87 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.63. 621,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,358. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

