Oculis’ (OCS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Oculis
Oculis Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
About Oculis
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oculis
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.