Oculis’ (OCS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Oculis stock remained flat at $12.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,503. Oculis has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

