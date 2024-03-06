Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $868.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

