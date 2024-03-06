ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OBSV opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $974,637.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 173,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

