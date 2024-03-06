NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $859.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $876.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $642.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.09. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

