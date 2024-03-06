Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 1,129.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,437 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 778.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Nuvei Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.