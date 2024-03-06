Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.03 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 127.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NWPX shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX

About Northwest Pipe

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.