Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4 billion-$14.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.6 billion.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 11,087,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

