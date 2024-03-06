Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $18.73. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2,775,243 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,074,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,865,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 970.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 547,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 496,731 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.