Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

