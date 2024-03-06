Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.61. Noah shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 16,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Noah alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOAH

Noah Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Noah

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $704.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 651,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noah during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Noah by 572.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.