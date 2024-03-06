NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,013 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 587,769 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of NIKE worth $76,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

