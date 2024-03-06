Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Increases Dividend to GBX 15.60 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Nichols Stock Performance
Shares of NICL traded up GBX 50.78 ($0.64) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,060.78 ($13.46). 16,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,141. Nichols has a 1-year low of GBX 882 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,200 ($15.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £386.97 million, a PE ratio of 3,245.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,054.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.95.
Nichols Company Profile
