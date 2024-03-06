NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.81. 40,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $768.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

