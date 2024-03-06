Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by New Street Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. New Street Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

DADA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

DADA opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 852,790 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

