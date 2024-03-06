New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 122,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 205,037 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.21.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFGC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in New Found Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

