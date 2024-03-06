Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Netcall (LON:NETGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

Netcall Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NET traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.64 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.02. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Netcall

In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($748,343.70). Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

(Get Free Report)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.