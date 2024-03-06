Netcall’s (NET) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s current price.

Netcall Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NET traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 91.64 ($1.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 90.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.02. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,054.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Netcall

In related news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($748,343.70). Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

