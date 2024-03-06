Nektar Therapeutics to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

