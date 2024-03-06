Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

