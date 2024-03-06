NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $4.66 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00006646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $684.57 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00059287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00021129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.21422646 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 365 active market(s) with $611,967,085.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

