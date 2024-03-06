Navcoin Price Tops $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $30,595.29 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00130745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018756 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

