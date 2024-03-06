NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

NASB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NASB opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NASB Financial has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 14.49%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

