Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $33.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NSSC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.57. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

