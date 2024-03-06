Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $763.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

