Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Myers Industries Stock Up 3.2 %

Myers Industries stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 18,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market cap of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Myers Industries by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Myers Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

