Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.31

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 26874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In related news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,639,927.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,864.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock worth $7,775,459. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

