MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.53.
MOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
NASDAQ MOR opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.16. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
