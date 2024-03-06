Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $94.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.56.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
