Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 0.7 %

MSDL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSDL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSDL opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSDL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.