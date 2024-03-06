Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Monro has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Monro has a payout ratio of 61.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monro to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Monro Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Monro by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

