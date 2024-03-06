MongoDB (MDB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MongoDB to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $405.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.14. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.77, for a total value of $13,390,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,409,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in MongoDB by 176.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.