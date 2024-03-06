Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
MDV stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
