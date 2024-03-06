Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

