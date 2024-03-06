Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE:MDV opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.99%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
