Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:MDV opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Modiv Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

