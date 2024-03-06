Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Position Reduced by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,945 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.41% of Mitek Systems worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. 23,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,397. The company has a market cap of $525.20 million, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $78,648.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 56,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $609,387.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,642 shares of company stock worth $712,872 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

