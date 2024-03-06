MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,356 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.88% of MINISO Group worth $154,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,397 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 3,224,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MINISO Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MNSO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,468. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.