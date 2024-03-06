Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.73.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.44%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,957 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 395.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,334,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after acquiring an additional 341,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $20,001,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,451,000 after acquiring an additional 290,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after acquiring an additional 240,350 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.