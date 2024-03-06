MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $511.32 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $97.38 or 0.00145800 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $511.32 million and $76.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004045 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,761.17 or 0.99952625 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 97.91251651 USD and is down -9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $81,114,995.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.