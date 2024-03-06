Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.32) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

