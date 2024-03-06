MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $22.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.50 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of MeridianLink stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $25.88.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MeridianLink news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,311,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,014,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,555,680.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 9.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 196.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 14.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 16.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

