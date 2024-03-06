Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $86,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

