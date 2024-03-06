McEwen Mining Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com raised McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:MUX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 42.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 196,820 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

