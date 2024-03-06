Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 0.3 %

MEC stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

