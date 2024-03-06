MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.83 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.53-1.178 EPS.

MCFT opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $361.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

