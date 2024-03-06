MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

MarketWise has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Performance

MKTW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 40,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

