Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 192.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

MRNS opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.93. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

