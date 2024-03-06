Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.49. 138,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,082. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $463.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 747.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 67,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.