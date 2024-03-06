Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Mainz Biomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Mainz Biomed Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
