Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.65

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$173.65 and last traded at C$173.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$173.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MEQ. Laurentian set a C$180.00 price target on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The company had revenue of C$58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8263666 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. Also, Director Ron Anderson acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$143.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,800.00. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

