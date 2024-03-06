Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 57,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $6,674,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

